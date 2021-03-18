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Hitch-Locker product video
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10 views • March 18, 2021
https://www.hitch-locker.com/
Designed for safety & convenience, this is also the quickest hitch available to install & remove. Once installed, it can't be removed after connecting a trailer as the pull lever will hit the trailer tongue so there is no need to lock the hitch, only the trailer would need a lock as shown in the video.
Designed for safety & convenience, this is also the quickest hitch available to install & remove. Once installed, it can't be removed after connecting a trailer as the pull lever will hit the trailer tongue so there is no need to lock the hitch, only the trailer would need a lock as shown in the video.
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