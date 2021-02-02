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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Babylon And The Doctrine Of The Serpent - What's Up Prof? 17
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46 views • February 02, 2021
In Episode 17 part 1 of 3, we discuss the difference between the religion of Babylon and the religion of the Bible. The Bible is very clear that we should flee from Babylon just before the second coming of Jesus, and therefore it is of paramount importance that we know who and what Babylon is.
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