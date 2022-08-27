Epic Double Rainbow Bursting With Bright Rays Seen 8/26/2022 After Praying

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I got to see this amazing Double Rainbow 🌈 form in the sky Friday night around 7:30 on 8/26/2022. I drove my son to football and told him to keep looking. I prayed most of my way home to see a beautiful Rainbow 🌈 and look what showed up. The sunset was gorgeous. The bright rays bursting forth all over were eye-catching for sure. Look at all the rays. The one my son took from school was dramatic.