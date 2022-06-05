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Destruction of the Rear, or what the Russian Long-Term Strategy in Ukraine Looks Like. Made by famous Ukrainian analyst Yuri Podolyaka, May 4th - 060522
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220 views • June 05, 2022
Destruction of the rear, or what the Russian long-term strategy in Ukraine looks like. Made by famous Ukrainian analyst Yuri Podolyaka (May 4, 2022)
Electric transformers shortage is looming in Ukraine, which may lead to a collapse of the train movement throughout the country. Moreover, the fuel shortage is getting more and more acute by the day. And very soon, a part of motor transport may also stop functioning due to the lack of gasoline and diesel fuel...
Electric transformers shortage is looming in Ukraine, which may lead to a collapse of the train movement throughout the country. Moreover, the fuel shortage is getting more and more acute by the day. And very soon, a part of motor transport may also stop functioning due to the lack of gasoline and diesel fuel...
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