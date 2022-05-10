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Inside The CIA - On Company Business -1980- COMPLETE
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153 views • May 10, 2022
Inside The CIA - On Company Business -1980- COMPLETE
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093265/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYrznlDTE_M
Documentary about the CIA, with exclusive use of interviews with current and former CIA employees. Won the International Critics Award for Best Documentary at the Berlin International Film Festival.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Francovich
The Central intelligence Agency is the government's most controversial branch-with a controversial mission to match. This clandestine mission to match. This clandestine organization'' secret methods and undefined goals have been the topic of much speculation…until now! Inside the CIA: On Company Business is a long and penetrating look inside one of the world's most powerful secret organizations. This long suppressed, award-winning tape shows you the CIA of today and its role in the political intrigues of the recent past.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0093265/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYrznlDTE_M
Documentary about the CIA, with exclusive use of interviews with current and former CIA employees. Won the International Critics Award for Best Documentary at the Berlin International Film Festival.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Francovich
The Central intelligence Agency is the government's most controversial branch-with a controversial mission to match. This clandestine mission to match. This clandestine organization'' secret methods and undefined goals have been the topic of much speculation…until now! Inside the CIA: On Company Business is a long and penetrating look inside one of the world's most powerful secret organizations. This long suppressed, award-winning tape shows you the CIA of today and its role in the political intrigues of the recent past.
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