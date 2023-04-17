"DESPISE NOT PROPHESYINGS" (1 THESS. 5:20)

Do not continue in deception. Do not run afoul of the Lord and risk eternal judgement for your "views". Repent and do what is good in God's eyes. His mercy is always here for you. Hear the word of the Lord.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

Please do not fight the Lord's words. It is a stumbling stone on those who fight it (I did not say "fight me"), and they will fall over what seems easily dismissed to them and be broken. What I have seen is not easy, it is not avoidable unless you listen and let God loose you from every deception- EVERY DECEPTION- and be healed. I am alright, God bless you and thank you. Please give all the honor for The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog to the Master of all things, the One God Jesus Christ.





“A stone that causes people to stumble and a rock that makes them fall.” They stumble because they disobey the message—which is also what they were destined for." (1 Peter 2:8)



