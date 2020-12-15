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Dr. Carrie Madej on Covid-19 RNA Vaccine, fast-track testing, the "end-game," and much more.
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494 views • December 15, 2020
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #21 (Guest Dr. Carrie Madej)
In this episode we speak with Dr. Carrie Madej. Dr. Madej is an Internal medicine physician, trained in allopathic and osteopathic hospitals.
She has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001.
She is smart enough to know what is best for her patients and blends traditional & holistic medicine for best optimal health.
Her voice on the right of Informed consent has brought her some scrutiny from the big brother of the medicine system and now she is here to fight for your informed consent and to help educate and protect you in the upcoming onslaught of mandatory vaccination.
Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
Video Source: https://youtu.be/nFnWmBa2eXk
If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!
Become a patron and help the podcast grow
https://patron.podbean.com/atlanticunderground
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AtlanticUnderg1
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JvQ1r4z0GFLD/
Follow us on Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Telegram
https://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-296012
Dr. Carrie Madej YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Dr. Carrie Madej Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Twitter
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Bitchute
bitchute.com/channel/carriemadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Brand New Tube Channel
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrCarrieMadej
Serendipity Group Website
https://serendipitygroup.org/
In this episode we speak with Dr. Carrie Madej. Dr. Madej is an Internal medicine physician, trained in allopathic and osteopathic hospitals.
She has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001.
She is smart enough to know what is best for her patients and blends traditional & holistic medicine for best optimal health.
Her voice on the right of Informed consent has brought her some scrutiny from the big brother of the medicine system and now she is here to fight for your informed consent and to help educate and protect you in the upcoming onslaught of mandatory vaccination.
Disclaimer:
The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
Video Source: https://youtu.be/nFnWmBa2eXk
If you enjoyed this content please like, share with others, and subscribe!
Become a patron and help the podcast grow
https://patron.podbean.com/atlanticunderground
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/AtlanticUnderg1
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/atlanticundergroundpodcast/
Follow us on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/JvQ1r4z0GFLD/
Follow us on Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Telegram
https://t.me/atlanticundergroundpodcast
Follow us on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-296012
Dr. Carrie Madej YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Dr. Carrie Madej Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Twitter
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Bitchute
bitchute.com/channel/carriemadej
Dr. Carrie Madej Brand New Tube Channel
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrCarrieMadej
Serendipity Group Website
https://serendipitygroup.org/
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