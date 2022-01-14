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Gravitas Plus: How Big Pharma Pushes Dangerous Drugs and Reaps Profits [09.01.2022]
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20 views • January 14, 2022
The PLANdemic has revealed the power of big pharma. Major drug manufacturers and suppliers have the power to set prices, influence regulators and lobby lawmakers. This power has allowed big pharma to push potentially dangerous drugs.
How? Palki Sharma tells you.
1,739,731 views Premiered Jan 9, 2022
WION - 4.28M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XCciAJJMt9Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g
How? Palki Sharma tells you.
1,739,731 views Premiered Jan 9, 2022
WION - 4.28M subscribers
https://youtu.be/XCciAJJMt9Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gUM8rL-Lrg6O3adPW9K1g
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