Just a few minutes ago, Russian and Ukrainian war correspondents reported that Russian troops went on the offensive in five directions at once in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, Russian troops have already managed to take full control of such border settlements as 'Gatyshche' and 'Strelechye'. At the same time, it is reported that these settlements were well fortified and that several units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stationed there. War correspondents claim that under the onslaught of Russian troops, units of the Ukrainian army located in 'Gatyshche' were forced to retreat to the neighboring city of 'Volchansk'.....................

