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Episode 178 - The Truth About the Injunctions Against the Vaccine Mandates
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67 views • December 13, 2021
In Episode #174, I prosecuted the case against the Democrat's vaccine mandates. In this episode, I review three injunctions granted against those mandates by different courts.
The words of these judges can be used to counter the lies and propaganda that we have been fed for the last 18-20 months as membership in the Covidian Cult has grown. Their words also serve to restore some level of confidence in the broken American system of government.
The words of these judges can be used to counter the lies and propaganda that we have been fed for the last 18-20 months as membership in the Covidian Cult has grown. Their words also serve to restore some level of confidence in the broken American system of government.
Keywords
constitutionseparation of powersetsanti-sciencetotalitariansauthoritariansoshavaccine mandatecovidtherapeuticsivermectinnatural immunitysilence is violencemask mandatehydroxychlorquineboostersmcculloughstop the spreadmonoclonalcovidian cultpfizermectinemergency temporary standardworkplace safetymonoclonal anti-body
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