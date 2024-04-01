Mensaje de María Corina Machado para Venezuela y para el mundo. Message from Maria Corina Machado to Venezuela and to the world

In this video, Maria Corina Machado explains that despite the lack of ethical behavior of some politicians of Venezuela if the Venezuelan people work together and remain united there is hope to regain liberty.
