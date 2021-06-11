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KETO Apple Cider Donuts Recipe JUST 2 NET CARBS
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335 views • June 11, 2021
This Keto Apple Cider Donuts recipe tastes just like the donuts you'd get at an apple cider mill. They're kinda cakey, kinda crumbly, but totally delicious. And, best of all, each one of the keto donuts has just 2 NET CARBS!
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Dry Ingredients:
1 ¼ Cups blanched almond flour (Sunflower or Walnut Flour work too)
½ Cup Confectioners Swerve
1 Tsp baking powder
½ Tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of nutmeg
Wet Ingredients:
2 Eggs
2 Tbsps almond milk, unsweetened
½ Tsp apple flavoring - This is the best one I've found
2 Tbsps salted butter, melted
Topping:
4 Tbsps Granulated Swerve
1 Tbsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of nutmeg
Those are some pretty standard keto ingredients, eh?
I mean, the only thing out of the ordinary is apple flavoring, and that's easy enough to find in your local grocery store or online.
▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/
Dry Ingredients:
1 ¼ Cups blanched almond flour (Sunflower or Walnut Flour work too)
½ Cup Confectioners Swerve
1 Tsp baking powder
½ Tsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of salt
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of nutmeg
Wet Ingredients:
2 Eggs
2 Tbsps almond milk, unsweetened
½ Tsp apple flavoring - This is the best one I've found
2 Tbsps salted butter, melted
Topping:
4 Tbsps Granulated Swerve
1 Tbsp ground cinnamon
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of nutmeg
Those are some pretty standard keto ingredients, eh?
I mean, the only thing out of the ordinary is apple flavoring, and that's easy enough to find in your local grocery store or online.
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