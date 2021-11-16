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Was There A Culture Called Tartaria? Were They Removed From History?
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215 views • November 16, 2021
Was there a culture called Tartaria? Was it removed from history ? Is all we see around us the reminents of an empire? are these the inventions and architecture of TART-ARIA??? We will be looking in more detail.
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