ALL VACCINES ARE BAD! - The Conspiracy To KEEP Us Sick! - Head Of "Learn The Risk" SPEAKS OUT!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tina Marie, the head of Learn The Risk, an organization originally founded by the late Brandy Vaughan, a Merck whistleblower who was allegedly murdered in late 2020.

Learn The Risk has been teaching people about vaccines and the dangers involved for many years. They are putting up billboards throughout the United States to make people aware of the poisoning of the masses by giant pharmaceutical corporations. They're 100% funded by donation.





Tina talks about what woke her up, the reality that ALL vaccines are bad, not just the covid jabs and the Orwellian nightmare that has been the plandemic from start to finish. From masks to jabs to mandates to the vast psychosis.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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