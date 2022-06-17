FEDS WEAPONIZE WEATHER! - Guest Dane Wigington

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Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point. June 16, 2022
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET on RUMBLE:
SPECIAL GUEST! Dane Wigington on the catastrophic damage of Solar Radiation Management (Sun Dimming) on our planet's life support systems.
This is a fascinating conversation. Don't miss it.
3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.
➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.
➡ 2. Dump YouTube and subscribe to The Prather Point on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint. Streaming LIVE Tuesday & Thursday at 4pm ET.
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