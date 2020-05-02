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Was Hospital Staff of a Mexican Hospital Killing Off COVID-19 Patients?
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62 views • May 02, 2020
Family of COVID-19 patients storm hospital to look for their loved ones and find dead bodies that are still warm. Many were alive just the night before. The family members claim that the hospital was killing them through some sort of lethal injection. Many of the bodies were in black bags, and the next of kin had not been contacted.
Go to ShatteringTheMatrix.com for the complete article in English.
Go to ShatteringTheMatrix.com for the complete article in English.
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