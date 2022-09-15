TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. Sept 13, "The Queen,Ukraine, Russia, US issues" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hr. (13 Sept. 2022) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

We begin with tributes to -- and concerns about -- the Queen, who reigned for 70 years;

[Watch this first 5 minutes at least!]



Then we turned to the Ukrainian offensive which (ostensibly) Is routing the Russians, but it looks to some of us as a trap of the kind the Russians have employed in great victories of the past.

Don't be surprised if the AFU encounters a massive disaster, which is currently in the making.

The EU has put itself into a predicament over gas with its sanctions on Russia, which have backfired to its detriment. Now they are scrambling, not for more wind and solar, but for hydrocarbons and (even) nuclear to keep their nations warm for the coming winter.

This is not going to be pretty.

A Special Master has been appointed, who will require months and months to sort through the 11,000 disputed documents, which looks likely to put an end to Merrick Garland's pre-emptive coup.

And Tulsi observes that our agencies--the FBI, the DOJ, and the IRS--have been weaponized against the administration's political opponents, which is exactly what they do in banana republics.

So under the Democrats, the US has become one of them!

It appears raids and subpoenas for 50 or more Trump supporters are intended to make the case that the alternative electors plan to cope with the theft of the 2020 election is the centerpiece of the effort to deny Trump the ability to run again because the Democrats are terrified that (once again) he will clean their clocks!



3 New vital Videos about the Queen: (Sept 12)



https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y545CaroFR9s/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNcNfdgiCfPb/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bmMxTaU9u3nt/







































