BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. Sept 13, "The Queen,Ukraine, Russia, US issues" 1st hour
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
175 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • September 15, 2022

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hr. (13 Sept. 2022) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

We begin with tributes to -- and concerns about -- the Queen, who reigned for 70 years;

[Watch this first 5 minutes at least!]

Then we turned to the Ukrainian offensive which (ostensibly) Is routing the Russians, but it looks to some of us as a trap of the kind the Russians have employed in great victories of the past.

Don't be surprised if the AFU encounters a massive disaster, which is currently in the making.

The EU has put itself into a predicament over gas with its sanctions on Russia, which have backfired to its detriment. Now they are scrambling, not for more wind and solar, but for hydrocarbons and (even) nuclear to keep their nations warm for the coming winter.

This is not going to be pretty.

A Special Master has been appointed, who will require months and months to sort through the 11,000 disputed documents, which looks likely to put an end to Merrick Garland's pre-emptive coup.

And Tulsi observes that our agencies--the FBI, the DOJ, and the IRS--have been weaponized against the administration's political opponents, which is exactly what they do in banana republics.

So under the Democrats, the US has become one of them!

It appears raids and subpoenas for 50 or more Trump supporters are intended to make the case that the alternative electors plan to cope with the theft of the 2020 election is the centerpiece of the effort to deny Trump the ability to run again because the Democrats are terrified that (once again) he will clean their clocks! 

3  New vital Videos about the Queen:  (Sept 12)

  https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y545CaroFR9s/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PNcNfdgiCfPb/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bmMxTaU9u3nt/







 





Keywords
russiaukusaukrainequeen elizabetheuandrewcharlesspecial masterbanana republicpolitics and current events
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy