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3yrs ago 2023 The DHS Plot To Assign Social Credit Style “Risk Scores” To Social Media Users reclaimthenet
Reclaim The Net @reclaimthenetHQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USVxka9rmbw&t
https://rumble.com/v2yb0mw-the-dhs-plot-to-assign-social-credit-style-risk-scores-to-social-media-user.html
https://odysee.com/@reclaimthenet:8/dhs-plot-to-assign-social-risk-scores:2
The DHS Plot To Assign Social Credit Style “Risk Scores” To Social Media Users