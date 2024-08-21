RT News August 21, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 21, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian air defense systems shoot down 45 drones overnight, while successfully repelling Kiev's bid to penetrate deeper into the Kursk region. After weeks of denying involvement, Washington admits to consulting Kiev on the incursion. That's as Russian intelligence says the US, the UK and Poland - are coordinating Ukraine's effort. The alliance of Sahel states - Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - file a complaint to the UN security council against Ukraine and its support of terror groups in Africa. Pro-Palestinian protests erupt in Chicago as democrats hold their National Convention while Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the DNC to celebrate her official nomination as a presidential candidate from a rally in Milwaukee.