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Gold Backed Currency to Replace the US Dollar?
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156 views • April 18, 2021
China introduced something that was called the gold-petro-yuan back in 2018. Since then, the global share of US-dollar-dominated exchange reserves have dropped to 59.0%. In April 2021, China became the first major economy to unleash a Central Bank Digital Currency. China also has given its banks permission to import large amounts of gold. Is China preparing for a gold-backed yuan to push aside the US dollar or to help it survive a US dollar cataclysm? Are other nations preparing to push the US dollar aside? Do Europeans seem to have the most gold? Are Europeans prophesied to gain more gold? Is the US debt trajectory sustainable per Fed Chairman Jerome Powell? Does the Bible warn of the end coming to the highly indebted in Habakkuk 2:6-8? Why does it looked like a gold-backed currency will replace the US dollar? Will the US dollar, ultimately, become essentially worthless? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "ZH: Is China Preparing A Gold-Backed Yuan: Beijing Greenlights Purchases Of Billions In Bullion" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/zh-is-china-preparing-a-gold-backed-yuan-beijing-greenlights-purchases-of-billions-in-bullion/
A written article of related interest is available titled "ZH: Is China Preparing A Gold-Backed Yuan: Beijing Greenlights Purchases Of Billions In Bullion" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/zh-is-china-preparing-a-gold-backed-yuan-beijing-greenlights-purchases-of-billions-in-bullion/
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