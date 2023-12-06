Greg Locke has bigger problems than his Cosmological Beliefs!

We have all seen how people act when you challenge their belief system!

You try to show them the truth, and they get hostile once you have really challenged their deeply held beliefs!

EXACTLY like Greg Locke did when he hosted the Flat Earth debate with Dean Odle, which was never completed because Greg threw Dean out of his funhouse "church" tent!





But you have not seen nothing yet!





If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





Social Media





GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503





Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/





Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)





Live and speak the TRUTH!