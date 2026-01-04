BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CLUB OF ROME: Reshaping global relationships with the European Green Deal
2 days ago

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSVaEtHMi2FMgtuA4hjVO8A3tCJxZ_IiR

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

https://x.com/i/status/2004696047701139665


National Nanotechnology Initiative at 20 years: enabling new horizons: Quadrennial Review of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (2025): Securing U.S. Global Leadership https://rumble.com/v73i564-429148588.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/i/status/2004270291971944589


Winning the 6G Race

Presidential Memoranda

December 19, 2025


"This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies"

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/national-security-presidential-memorandum-nspm-8-0bda/

ARRC SEMINAR PROF IAN F AKYILDIZ 6G 2023 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YAtQFkEg5-w&t=1s&pp=2AEBkAIB

Section 6409(a) of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, commonly known as the Spectrum Act, mandates that a state or local government may not deny, and must approve, any eligible facilities request for a modification of an existing wireless tower or base station that does not substantially change the physical dimensions of such structure.

This provision is designed to promote the rapid deployment of wireless infrastructure and services by removing local government impediments. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Section+6409%28a%29+of+the+Spectrum+Act.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c19e4191da1d3a0ad8048c

https://x.com/i/status/2006229633264398645


A major trend shaping the future is the transformation of cell towers into multi-functional platforms. Modern towers are increasingly equipped with integrated fiber connections, edge data centers, environmental sensors, public safety cameras, and smart lighting systems, positioning them as central hubs for smart city infrastructure.

This evolution reflects a broader shift toward adaptable and modular tower designs that can support current technologies while being upgradeable for future advancements like 6G. https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+Future+of+Wireless%2C+Towers%2C+and+Connectivity&source=android&summary=1&conversation=702f45d43e261a62ebd722

OKI and NTT Innovative Devices have established mass-production technology for high-power terahertz devices using heterogeneous material bonding, with a target to begin full-scale manufacturing in fiscal year 2026

trump20242030covid
