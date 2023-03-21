Create New Account
Biden Vetoes Anti-ESG Legislation, Dictators Putin and Xi Meet
The New American
Joe Biden vetoed a resolution that would have blocked a Labor Department rule that allows retirement plans to weigh environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors when selecting investments instead of making decisions based on the best rate of return; Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Russia; and surveillance technology is being installed all over America.

Keywords
joe bidendictatorsthe new americanpaul dragutruth behind the news

