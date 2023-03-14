Create New Account
Victory is Inevitable! Russia will Never Agree to Peace in Ukraine according to the Korean Scenario!
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Russia has evoked mixed feelings in the West throughout history. These feelings were like a mixture of fear and envy. The huge wealth of Russia aroused envy, and a sense of fear was associated with the understanding that this country could not be defeated in a direct clash. Throughout history, it was Russia that created the balance of power and did not allow the West to subjugate the entire planet to its dictate. Attempts to destroy Russia and divide it into separate entities have been made since ancient times. However, due to inexplicable circumstances, Russia always managed to survive. It seemed that Russia was protected by God himself. After the October Revolution and the fall of the Russian Empire, the West was sure that Russia was finished once and for all.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

