Been a slave so long

how can I carry on

day by day

more of the same

more shame

always the one to blame



look around and see

the people dont seem to be

much different from me

caught in lies and misery

yearning to be free

to be free



how did we forget?

all the fear and lies

pressing down on me

our spirit never dies

it soars in the sky

in the sky

up in the sky



we've been slaves too long

no more need to carry on

day by day

nothings the same

the world has changed

but our memory remains



look around and see

willful blindness and greed

obvious and clearly

we caught their lies and misery

yearning to be free

we are free



how did I forget?

all the fear and lies

pressing down on me

my spirit never dies

it soars in the sky

in the sky

I'm up in the sky



how did I forget?

all the fear and lies

pressing down on me

my spirit never dies

it soars in the sky

in the sky

I'm up in the sky