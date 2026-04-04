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The Sky
neversaydie
neversaydie
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8 views • 4 days ago

Been a slave so long
how can I carry on
day by day
more of the same
more shame
always the one to blame

look around and see
the people dont seem to be
much different from me
caught in lies and misery
yearning to be free
to be free

how did we forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
our spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
up in the sky

we've been slaves too long
no more need to carry on
day by day
nothings the same
the world has changed
but our memory remains

look around and see
willful blindness and greed
obvious and clearly
we caught their lies and misery
yearning to be free
we are free

how did I forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
my spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
I'm up in the sky

how did I forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
my spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
I'm up in the sky

Keywords
technomusic videothe skyneversaydie
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