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Been a slave so long
how can I carry on
day by day
more of the same
more shame
always the one to blame
look around and see
the people dont seem to be
much different from me
caught in lies and misery
yearning to be free
to be free
how did we forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
our spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
up in the sky
we've been slaves too long
no more need to carry on
day by day
nothings the same
the world has changed
but our memory remains
look around and see
willful blindness and greed
obvious and clearly
we caught their lies and misery
yearning to be free
we are free
how did I forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
my spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
I'm up in the sky
how did I forget?
all the fear and lies
pressing down on me
my spirit never dies
it soars in the sky
in the sky
I'm up in the sky