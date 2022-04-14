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CHP Talks: MP Marc Dalton Presents Himself as CPC Leadership Candidate
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54 views • April 14, 2022
April 14, 2022: My guest this week is Marc Dalton, MP for Maple Ridge—Mission and one of 10 leadership contestants vying for the top position in the Conservative Party of Canada. Another contestant with a good pro-life voting record, Mr. Dalton has recently called for a public inquiry into the vaccine mandates and other actions taken by the Liberal government in response to Covid. We invite other pro-life CPC leadership contestants to appear on CHP Talks to discuss their views. We at the Christian Heritage Party continue to promote policies that would protect innocent human life from conception until natural death and we appreciate those politicians in other parties who share our views.
Learn more about Marc at: https://www.marcdalton.com
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more about Marc at: https://www.marcdalton.com
This episode is exclusive to Brighteon and BitChute! You will NOT see this CHP Talks on our YouTube channel!
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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