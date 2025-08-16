BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
White Sox Beat Tigers 9-6 Behind Edgar Quero & Gómez’s Strong Start | Rain Delay Drama
White Sox Beat Tigers 9-6 Behind Edgar Quero & Gómez’s Strong Start | Rain Delay Drama

On August 12, 2025, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field. A surprise 50-minute rain delay early in the game couldn’t stop the White Sox, who scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control. Yoendrys Gómez impressed on the mound with seven strikeouts over five innings, while Edgar Quero fueled the offense with three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer. Though the Tigers battled back with late home runs, Chicago held strong for the win. Watch the key moments and stay updated on this heated AL Central rivalry.

#WhiteSox #DetroitTigers #MLBHighlights #EdgarQuero #YoendrysGomez #RainDelay #Baseball2025 #TigersVsWhiteSox #HomeRun #MLBRivalry #MLBRecap

detroit tigersmlb highlightschicago white soxedgar queroyoendrys gomezrain delaybaseball august 2025al central rivalrytigers vs white soxhome runsmlb pitchingbaseball comebackmlb game recap
