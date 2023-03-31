ARE ‘ANTI-VAXXERS’ THE BIGGEST VOTING BLOCK IN THE US?

Vanity Fair recently did a hit-piece on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which suggested that ‘Anti-Vaxxers,’ as they not-so-lovingly refer to the Medical Freedom Movement, may be the voting block that determines the next election. With prominent figures such as DeSantis and RFK Jr. evaluating whether or not to run for presidency in 2024, is it possible that the movement could be put in the position of determining the next POTUS?
