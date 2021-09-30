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The Covid Media
ThoughtCrime7
ThoughtCrime7
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69 views • September 30, 2021
An examination of mainstream media coverage of Covid-19.

DOWNLOAD the high-resolution original video, free to share and re-upload anywhere, in whole or in part, no copyright restrictions:

https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/TC7-Best.htm
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Sources:

America's Frontline Doctors

https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
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Eric Clapton on his vaccine experience

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EO80NBSJGC0
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Krista Ford Haynes (Doug Ford's Daughter) speaks on the lockdown, vaccines, masks

https://odysee.com/@Piratemaboule:a/kristafordwakeupcall:b
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Ontario Emergency Declaration Revoked June 9, 2021

https://www.ontario.ca/laws/regulation/210264
---
Michael Rapaport on Vaccines

https://twitter.com/MichaelRapaport/status/1420529220489555968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1420529220489555968%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louderwithcrowder.com%2Fmichael-rapaport-super-spreader
---
CBC and the fake “overwhelming” Steinbach emergency room report - Rebel News

https://www.rebelnews.com/cbc_and_the_fake_overwhelming_steinbach_emergency_room_report
---
Rolling Stone: One Hospital Denies Oklahoma Doctor’s Story of Ivermectin Overdoses Causing ER Delays for Gunshot Victims

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/gunshot-victims-horse-dewormer-ivermectin-oklahoma-hospitals-covid-1220608/
---
Ivory Hecker Blows Whistle Live on Fox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDWbfsf8XPA
---
April Moss Blow Whistle Live on CBS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QynOGEal_Ic
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Project Veritas Interviews Ivory Hecker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4sNoKJqj7k
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Project Veritas Interviews April Moss

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GkXCYsfY_8
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Project Veritas: CBS Staged Covid Testing Line

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-news-this-morning-aired-faked-covid-19-drive-through-testing-site-line/
---
Project Veritas: Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings: ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’; ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
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Project Veritas: Mark Zuckerber Leaked Video: Concerns about Vaccines Modifying DNA and RNA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXWREk7MVqQ
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Covid-19 Opinion Tracker

https://www.kekstcnc.com/media/2793/kekstcnc_research_covid-19_opinion_tracker_wave-4.pdf
---
InfoGraphic: How Good is the Media at Explaining Covid-19?

https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/Covid-Poll-Media-Fail.jpg
---
Effects of a Single Dose of Ivermectin on Viral and Clinical Outcomes in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infected Subjects: A Pilot Clinical Trial in Lebanon

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34073401/
---
Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations

https://www.nature.com/articles/ja201711
---
Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34466270/
---
Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8248252/
---
Ivermectin: an award-winning drug with expected antiviral activity against COVID-19

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539925/
---
CDC Study: 74% of covid cases in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated people

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
---
Retracted Study: Expression of concern: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504543/
---
NIH: Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7645850/
---
Henry Ford Study: Treatment with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and combination in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(20)30534-8/fulltext
---
Effects of a Single Dose of Ivermectin on Viral and Clinical Outcomes in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infected Subjects: A Pilot Clinical Trial in Lebanon

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34073401/
---
Expression of concern: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32504543/
---
Music: "If I Had" by FireHead

http://fireheadmusic.com/
---
Visit the ThoughtCrime7 website, aka "Alternative News Homepage":
https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH
Keywords
vaccinemainstream mediamsmlockdown
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