ENTIRE REALITY TV FAMILY DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Apr 9, 2025 Brittany Cartwright, star of ‘The Valley’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules’, shares for the first time that her almost 4-year-old son Cruz has been diagnosed with autism. Brittany reflects on the touching moment Cruz surprised her with a full sentence — one of many milestones that have made her journey as a mother both challenging and deeply rewarding. She discusses how she’s adjusting to a new normal and learning how to advocate for her son in every way. “My son is autistic, and he’s incredible,” she says. “I’m his voice now. I’m his warrior now.”





Brittany also opens up about the challenges of navigating her relationship with her ex Jax Taylor, who made headlines in March for admitting his struggle with cocaine addiction over the past 20 years. Cartwright and Taylor, 45, separated after 10 years last February, and Cartwright filed for divorce in August. “Going through this divorce and everything has really made me so much stronger,” she says. “At the end of the day, everything I’m doing is because of my son.”

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=yH3410XaDpY

Jax

@mrjaxtaylor

Watching my kid get his two month shots yesterday brought tears to my eyes…😢

8:45 AM · Jun 15, 2021

from Los Angeles, CA

https://x.com/mrjaxtaylor/status/1404827486920216582

Jax

@mrjaxtaylor

We got flu shots today and checked on our little guy. Everything is looking good. 💙💉🩹👶🏼

https://x.com/mrjaxtaylor/status/1321897685775912960