Yom Kippur Sept 28, 2020, Qualifications Rights of The Supreme Court, ACB Rhodes Scholar 3 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yom Kippur Part 1 is the prelude and introduction. Prophesy by Kim Clement March 25, 2011 With Jonathan Cahn explaining what Yom Kippur means. Atonement for America's and individual American citizen's sins Once for all by the Blood of Jesus Christ. Removing sin is removing crime and cleanses the nation of criminals. Yom Kippur Sept. 28, 2020 Removing Tyranny To Heal, Deliver, Restore Liberty (1-5) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Part 2 here: Who are the Criminals? What crimes did they commit?
Master Builders. Jesus' Father was a carpenter, a master builder. A good Master builder is a Saint. A bad builder is not a master builder, still a novice never growing up. A sinner.
Life is building, growing. 2 People get married have children. Animals and plants do the same. Multiplying. Building families is life. Getting America Back to moral values. All Men should be Master Builders. Yom Kippur Sept. 28,2020 Illuminati/CFR Masons Master Builders Cornerstone (2-5) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Part 3 Builds on Part 1 and 2 "Cornerstone"
All our laws come from God! The Declaration of Independence is from God. The Constitution is from God! They are both very small documents and easy to read. It doesn't take 6 or 10 years of college to understand them. That would be an unfair and unjust system of law for government.
Everyone on the Supreme court right now and President Trump's nominee must know the Bible. Must have been set free and delivered by Jesus Christ power and authority and lead by the Holy Spirit every day! In order to uphold the Constitution God must be working with them, in them leading them into the "Truth".