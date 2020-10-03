BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yom Kippur Sept 28, 2020, Qualifications Rights of The Supreme Court, ACB Rhodes Scholar 3 5
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1479 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1 view • October 03, 2020
Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/09/yom-kippur-sept-28-2020-qualifications.html
Yom Kippur Part 1 is the prelude and introduction. Prophesy by Kim Clement March 25, 2011 With Jonathan Cahn explaining what Yom Kippur means. Atonement for America's and individual American citizen's sins Once for all by the Blood of Jesus Christ. Removing sin is removing crime and cleanses the nation of criminals. Yom Kippur Sept. 28, 2020 Removing Tyranny To Heal, Deliver, Restore Liberty (1-5) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Part 2 here: Who are the Criminals? What crimes did they commit?
Master Builders. Jesus' Father was a carpenter, a master builder. A good Master builder is a Saint. A bad builder is not a master builder, still a novice never growing up. A sinner.
Life is building, growing. 2 People get married have children. Animals and plants do the same. Multiplying. Building families is life. Getting America Back to moral values. All Men should be Master Builders. Yom Kippur Sept. 28,2020 Illuminati/CFR Masons Master Builders Cornerstone (2-5) https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.c...
Part 3 Builds on Part 1 and 2 "Cornerstone"
All our laws come from God! The Declaration of Independence is from God. The Constitution is from God! They are both very small documents and easy to read. It doesn't take 6 or 10 years of college to understand them. That would be an unfair and unjust system of law for government.
Everyone on the Supreme court right now and President Trump's nominee must know the Bible. Must have been set free and delivered by Jesus Christ power and authority and lead by the Holy Spirit every day! In order to uphold the Constitution God must be working with them, in them leading them into the "Truth".
Keywords
healingchristianreligionfaith
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
Colorado Residents Contest Drone Herbicide Spraying Plan

Colorado Residents Contest Drone Herbicide Spraying Plan

Iva Greene
FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

Willow Tohi
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy