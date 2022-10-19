Original Air Date: July 2022. Conscious Awakening Documentary Series (Chapter 2) This episode introduces some way showers and their important work like Delores Cannon, Todd Deviney, Tim Tucker, Ian Stevenson, Dr. Robert Young, Elizabeth Kubler Ross, and Dr. Michael Newton.

Meet Steve, a veteran and organic farmer. Steve is an interesting, intelligent and insightful man who has been on a journey to grow spiritually and move beyond past traumas. He has had some interesting spiritual experiences. He shares his insights into the ascension.

Interview filmed in early 2020. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

