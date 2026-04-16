Unpacking April’s Symbolic Dates: Moon Missions, Tax Day, and a 49-Day Call to Prayer

John Michael Chambers, Rob Cunningham, and Tom Lennox discuss key dates and events, from the 1969 moon landing and a recent alleged lunar mission to the meaning behind “Liberation Day,” tax day on April 15, and a 49-day national prayer declaration starting May 17. The conversation explores possible symbolism, messaging, and future implications of these moments.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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