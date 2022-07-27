Why Mark Meadows May Have More Criminal Exposure Than Trump (And Why Trump Should Worry)

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Ryan Goodman, former special counsel at the Department of Defense and co-editor-in-chief of Just Security, talks about Donald Trump's criminal exposure for his actions and role in January 6th, and the potentially greater criminal exposure of his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, which raises the possibility of Meadows flipping on Trump.