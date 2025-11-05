Lebanon: CCTV captures moment Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle twice in the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon

CCTV footage captures the moment an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle twice in the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon.

Adding: Media report: 1 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon and 1 other injured.

Thumbnail is the vehicle in video.

At least one reportedly killed following Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Borj Rahhal near the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon.

Adding:

YouTube has secretly deleted more than 700 videos documenting Israeli violations in Gaza and the West Bank after removing the accounts of three major Palestinian human rights organizations, a move widely condemned as an assault on free expression and accountability.