Lebanon: CCTV captures moment Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle twice in the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CCTV footage captures the moment an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle twice in the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon.
Adding: Media report: 1 killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon and 1 other injured.
Thumbnail is the vehicle in video.
At least one reportedly killed following Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Borj Rahhal near the town of Al-Aabbassiyah, southern Lebanon.
Adding:
YouTube has secretly deleted more than 700 videos documenting Israeli violations in Gaza and the West Bank after removing the accounts of three major Palestinian human rights organizations, a move widely condemned as an assault on free expression and accountability.