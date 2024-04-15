Awake O Sleeper Awake! OSAS Lazy Servants Bury Their Talent in The Ground. Will Be Cast Into Outer Darkness. Stop using the thief on the cross as your excuse not to serve the Lord. You are not a thief on a cross! Jesus said... "If ye love me keep my commands."

And also in Hebrews 10:26-28 we read... "For if we sin willfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation..."