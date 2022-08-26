PASTOR "MAMA" RUTH'S POWERFUL TESTIMONY! WITH ANNA KHAIT & RESISTANCE CHICKS!

Sit down, buckle up and hold on as this pint sized power packed woman of God tells her testimony and gives a word for where we are headed. Pastor Mama Ruth says "It's going to be the showdown of show downs!" Anna Khait joins the conversation as well, also bringing the fire of God! You don't want to miss the conversation we had with these two mighty women of God at Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia, NY!



You can follow both Pastor Ruth and Anna Khait on Anna's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnnaKhaitt

Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!!

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Resistance Chicks

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