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Lockdowns "Magically" Ending--- If Democrats are More Evil Than ISIS, at Least they're Stealthier
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260 views • January 15, 2021
As blue state governors like Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo, and mayors like Lori Lightfoot say that it's time to end the lockdowns, one cannot help but note the fact that it is immediately after Donald Trump conceded the election, and Biden about to be sworn in. It is pure malfeasance and pernicious evil by the Democrats To have shut down our country, and locked us down, keeping children from school, and closing down businesses permanently, to score a political victory. They don't care about the common people, they only care about unbridled and unhinged power.
#lockdowns #evil #democrats
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#lockdowns #evil #democrats
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