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Former UN Advisor Puts W.H.O. On Notice Against The Global Pandemic Treaty
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93 views • June 05, 2022
Former UN Advisor Puts W.H.O. On Notice Against The Global Pandemic Treaty
A former UN advisor has created a sovereign decentralized healthcare system that’s challenging the World Health Organization’s infringement over the privacy rights of its members.
In a letter (https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Ministry-of-Health-Deny-Consents-to-Infringing-on-Health-Freedom.pdf) to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreysesus, former UN World Food Programme Senior Advisor Govinda Tidball proclaims members of his independent Ministry of Health group reject pandemic measures undertaken by the 75th Annual World Health Assembly, gathering in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 22nd-28th.
A former UN advisor has created a sovereign decentralized healthcare system that’s challenging the World Health Organization’s infringement over the privacy rights of its members.
In a letter (https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Ministry-of-Health-Deny-Consents-to-Infringing-on-Health-Freedom.pdf) to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreysesus, former UN World Food Programme Senior Advisor Govinda Tidball proclaims members of his independent Ministry of Health group reject pandemic measures undertaken by the 75th Annual World Health Assembly, gathering in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 22nd-28th.
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