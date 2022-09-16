Autumn Planting has Begun!

I've gotten a good start to my autumn-winter planting. The cabbages and broccoli are in the upper garden. I've sown some carrots and radishes, too. Just waiting now for the arugula, spinach and coriander to fully sprout in the indoor grow tower before moving them outside. It's getting slightly cooler and it feels just great! ! 🤩👍🏾
