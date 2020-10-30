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Canadian Detention Centres as ordered by Justin Trudeau
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660 views • October 30, 2020
Ezra Levant from Rebel News (Rebel News is the one of the few reliable news sources left these days) covers the threat Canadians are being exposed to by their trusting Government. Take a vaccination or go to prison. Really? Not revealed on other New Networks. Wake up people, this is not hard to understand. This all goes away as soon as we wake up!
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