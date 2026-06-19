The Vaccine Policy Debate, an interview with Brian Festa

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Questions surrounding vaccine policies, parental rights, public health, and government authority continue to spark debate across the country. As legal challenges move through the courts, many are asking where the balance should be between individual freedoms, family decision-making, and public policy. The conversation remains complex, with strong opinions on all sides.
Watch the latest interview to explore the legal, ethical, and societal questions shaping this ongoing discussion.
#PublicPolicy #HealthDebate #ParentalRights #CivilLiberties #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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