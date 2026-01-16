THE UNCOUNTED COVID-19 VACCINE INJURIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unresolved questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine injuries have been brought into focus by contrasting public polling with official reporting systems, revealing how many serious adverse events may have gone uncounted. Jefferey exposes the glaring contradiction of vaccine architect Stanley Plotkin now calling for better detection, prevention, and compensation of vaccine injuries—after decades of defending a system that never properly studied or tracked them.