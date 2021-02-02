Humanity is currently being imprisoned under the specter of a manufactured and carefully planned pandemic, which is no more lethal than the Seasonal Flu. People everywhere are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry people are rioting for food. Lives are being unnecessarily destroyed. The mainstream propaganda media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are now begging for salvation in the form of a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with these experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.Essentially, the question of whether or not to take a vaccine, or not, amounts to one of informed consent; whether I knowingly and willingly choose to take it or not, without any coercion or force being used by the government, or agents of the government, to make me do so.Either we own our bodies, or the government owns them. Obviously, if the government doesn't own our bodies, then it certainly doesn't have any authority to tell us what we shall or shall not put into them. After all, the right of control is a right of ownership.Think about it, am I going to take a vaccine developed on behalf of and funded by Bill Gates, a guy who has no medical background, but is in fact a well-known eugenicist and son of one of the Board members of Planned Parenthood who goes on TED and says "The world has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, [and] reproductive health services (i.e., abortions), we could perhaps lower that by 15%.?Nope. I'm not retarded!My sites...CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...