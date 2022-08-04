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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 4, 2022 - Eng Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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50 views • August 04, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥As a result of high-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces on positions of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade near Kharkov, up to 130 servicemen and 13 armoured vehicles have been destroyed.


💥Temporary deployment point of units of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Konstantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic, has been hit. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 400 nationalists and 20 units of military equipment of AFU.


▫️As a result of active offensive by Russian troops and DPR and LPR people's militias near Soledar, Artemovsk and Avdeevka in Donetsk People's Republic, units of 54th Mechanized, 56th and 58th Mechanized Infantry brigades of AFU, having lost their combat efficiency due to heavy losses, abandoned their positions.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


▫️2 command posts, including those of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic and nationalist formations near Ternovatoye in Zaporozhye Region, as well as 194 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.


▫️2 missile and artillery ammunition depots near Novoivanovka, Zaporozhye Region, and 1 fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment near Zaporozhye-2 railway station have been destroyed.


💥As part of the counter-battery warfare 3 platoons of Grad MLRS, 4 platoons of Gvozdika guns and 3 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Lastochkino, Petrovskoye and Avdeevka of Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 4 unmanned aerial vehicles near Andreevka, Druzhnoye in Donetsk People's Republic and Izyum and Dmitrovka in Kharkov Region.


▫️In addition, 5 shells of multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Druzhnoye, Donetsk People's Republic, and Solnechnoye and Muzykovka, Kherson Region.


📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,244 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 786 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,251 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,696 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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