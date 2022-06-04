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FAMINE & BLACKOUTS How Biden-Made Disasters Will CRIPPLE America
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567 views • June 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Glenn warned you about PEADs — Presidential Emergency Action Documents — over a month ago. But now, the New York Times seems to have finally caught on. The Times recently published a report about now-declassified emergency powers President George W. Bush held while in office (…interesting how they skipped over the Obama presidency, right?). Glenn and Stu discuss how — with PEADs — President Biden not only may be able to bypass Congress during an emergency, but he also could have some ‘truly frightening’ powers nearly instantaneously to control us ALL…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJRlv9kkt2g
Glenn warned you about PEADs — Presidential Emergency Action Documents — over a month ago. But now, the New York Times seems to have finally caught on. The Times recently published a report about now-declassified emergency powers President George W. Bush held while in office (…interesting how they skipped over the Obama presidency, right?). Glenn and Stu discuss how — with PEADs — President Biden not only may be able to bypass Congress during an emergency, but he also could have some ‘truly frightening’ powers nearly instantaneously to control us ALL…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJRlv9kkt2g
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