Fake News in Ukraine
That revealing  moment when THE NEWS TELLS YOU AND THE WORLD that your city is being bombed and then you look out the window..It seems that there are many different versions of the “truth”. Maybe these are all different narratives of WW3 that has already began. Or, all these countries are in this script and play together in order to conduct a crime of depopulation (read: genocide) and achieve the New World Order under the cover of a “pandemic”. I was afraid of something else. If we don’t buy their story and don’t get all injected, they will arrange a controlled global war. They are already testing and preparing this possibility in Ukraine. - Lech Biegalski


