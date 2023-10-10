A Resident of Gaza captured the Close Arrival of a Controlled JDAM Bomb on a multi-story Building - Lucky, he Survived

A resident of Gaza captured the close arrival of a controlled JDAM bomb on a multi-story building. Based on its size, it was the heaviest version of the JDAM, the GBU-31, weighing 2,000 pounds. The operator was lucky, he survived.

The Israeli occupation destroys the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian and Gaza borders, and all relief trucks return to Egypt as a result of the intensity of the Israeli bombing. “Two Egyptian workers were injured by shrapnel. “The only crossing linking Gaza in the world.”

Since Day 1 of the war, over dozens of Egyptian ambulances, filled with medical aid, doctors, and medics, have went to Gaza to provide emergency medical services to the Palestinian people, the intiative, by all accounts, is humanitarian and oriented towards the civilian population, obviously.

Israel threatening to bomb the trucks carrying nothing more than bandages, blood packets, antibiotics, and doctors, is a through and through war crime and this is taking place in front of the world.

It's important to note that some of these doctors are directly Army doctors from the Medical Corps and the Egyptian Red Crescent, alongside some volunteers, and they're all Egyptian citizens.

Whoever made that statement didn't think twice, they may have had a legal loophole when they bombed the Palestinian side of the crossing and the roads, but targeting the trucks will not do you any good.

In direct action against Israel, the Egyptian President orders a huge humanitarian convoy to Gaza, even after Israel has bombed the Rafah crossing.

The Crossing will open when the convoy will arrive.

This breaking within an hour ago.

BREAKING: Egypt has been informed that Israel is preparing a 'months-long ground campaign in Gaza' - Times Of Israel










