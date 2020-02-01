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#Expose2020 Part III: 2nd Bernie Staffer "I'll straight up get armed" "Guillotine the rich"
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19 views • February 01, 2020
Project Veritas Action
203K subscribers
EXCLUSIVE UPDATES: http://Expose2020.com

• Martin Weissgerber, South Carolina Field Organizer, Sanders Campaign: “Leave it to the Soviets to Make the Most Badass F***ing, Most Effective Gun in the World…AK (47)…The Destroyer of Imperialism and Colonialization…That’s Why I Want to Get it (AK-47) Tattooed on Me.”
• Martin Weissgerber: “I’ll Straight Up Get Armed, I Want to Learn How to Shoot, and Go Train. I’m Ready for the F***ing Revolution…I’m Telling You. Guillotine the Rich.”
• Weissgerber: “Let’s Force Them (Billionaires) to Build Roads…Rebuild Our Roads, Rebuild Our Dams, Rebuild Our Bridges. Let’s Force Them…”
• Weissgerber: “What Will Help is When We Send All the Republicans to the Re-Education Camps.”
• Weissgerber: “So, do We Just Cease - do We Just Dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the Judicial Branch, and Have Something Bernie Sanders and a Cabinet of People, Make All Decisions for the Climate? I Mean, I’m Serious.”
• Weissgerber: “The Soviet Union Was Not Horrible…I Mean, for Women’s Rights the Soviet Union - I Think - the Most Progressive Place to Date in the World.”
• Weissgerber Reveals That His Father is a Belgian Marxist Who Participated in the May 1968 Civil Unrest in Paris, France.
• Weissgerber Says That His Mother is “Really Left as Well, but She Can’t Make Her Views Known Because She Works for WBUR, which is NPR…”
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free speechjames okeefeproject veritaexpose2020
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