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DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI: ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK - 22/12/2021
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370 views • February 16, 2022
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SOURCE VIDEO HERE:
Video – Dr. Bhakdi Explains Basic Immunology 22/12/2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/dr-explains-basic-immunology/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfErug93V94M/
https://rumble.com/vr4tei-dr.-bhakdi-explains-basic-immunology.html
On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination
https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf
Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents that lie dormant (“sleeping”) in our bodies. These include many viruses such as Herpes zoster (shingles), Epstein-Barr-Virus (infectious mononucleosis), Cytomegaloviruses, bacteria – particularly tuberculosis – and parasites.
Moreover, our sentinel lymphocytes are vitally important in protecting us against tumors because they swiftly exterminate cancer cells that continually arise in our bodies. “Vaccine”- mediated destruction of these sentinel lymphocytes is going to have disastrous global consequences. Patients with dreaded “old” infections such as tuberculosis and with malignant tumors will flood the hospitals around the world.
⚠️COMMENTS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ON BITCHUTE DUE TO SPAM ABUSE ⚠️
SOURCE VIDEO HERE:
Video – Dr. Bhakdi Explains Basic Immunology 22/12/2021
https://doctors4covidethics.org/dr-explains-basic-immunology/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfErug93V94M/
https://rumble.com/vr4tei-dr.-bhakdi-explains-basic-immunology.html
On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination
https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/
https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/end-covax.pdf
Dr. Bhakdi explains how and why the gene-based COVID-“vaccines” trigger the breakdown of immunological defenses against infectious agents that lie dormant (“sleeping”) in our bodies. These include many viruses such as Herpes zoster (shingles), Epstein-Barr-Virus (infectious mononucleosis), Cytomegaloviruses, bacteria – particularly tuberculosis – and parasites.
Moreover, our sentinel lymphocytes are vitally important in protecting us against tumors because they swiftly exterminate cancer cells that continually arise in our bodies. “Vaccine”- mediated destruction of these sentinel lymphocytes is going to have disastrous global consequences. Patients with dreaded “old” infections such as tuberculosis and with malignant tumors will flood the hospitals around the world.
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